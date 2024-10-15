New equipment to enhance Police Force’s capabilities

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The new Public Order Management equipment will assist the Fiji Police officers in not only conducting their work, but will augur well with boosting Fiji’s reputation of delivering specialized training in this field for the region.

The Mobile Force yesterday received the equipment from the Australian Federal Police.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the handover is a testament to the enduring partnership under the Vuvale and Solesolevaki agreements at both government and institutional levels.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Fong Chew reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to the Pacific Policing Initiative, saying that they stand ready to assist in enhancing regional policing capabilities.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Acting Commissioner says the equipment will aid Fiji’s endeavour of responding to shared peace and security challenges in the region.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

In October 2022, the AFP and FPF signed the Solesolevaki Memorandum of Understanding strengthening partnerships in addressing security vulnerabilities not only between the two countries, but the Pacific region.