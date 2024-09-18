NDP welcomed by international partners

Development partners and members of the diplomatic corps have expressed positive feedback on Fiji’s NDP 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

The plan, which is Fiji’s vision for the next 25 years has been welcomed as a comprehensive roadmap for the nation’s future growth.

Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald commended the initiative, stating that the NDP will play a crucial role in enhancing investment opportunities in Fiji.

McDonald sheds light on the significance of a well-structured development framework in attracting foreign investments and building investor confidence.

He also emphasizes that the NDP will open doors for further collaboration between the two countries in key sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and education.

“And I was interested to hear the three pillars in the National Development Plan around governance, people, and economic resilience. And they’re very important aspects of our partnership with Fiji.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiru Michii states that the plan provides a clear and focused blueprint for the nation’s future.

“And this will provide us with a wonderful resource for collaboration. And so we look forward to studying further and also exploring how we can assist what the Fiji government is going to achieve.”

The ambassador also expressed Japan’s continued support for Fiji’s efforts to achieve its development goals.