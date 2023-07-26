Navutulevu Village appeals for government-backed investor

Navutulevu in Serua [ Source : Wikimedia.com ]

A resource owner of Navutulevu in Serua has called upon the government to secure an investor for a natural artesian water source project in the province.

Citing research conducted in 2016 that confirms the existence of this vital water reserve, the retired Methodist Church reverend says villagers envision a prosperous future should the project be established.

“I currently have all the documented findings about the water sources, and this could be a good investment since the world is prioritizing safe drinking water access for all, and this could be the time for the water sources to be unearthed.”

The resource owner says this can generate employment opportunities.

Amidst their aspirations for economic growth, Navutulevu villagers have also urged the government to construct an inland road leading to the heart of some native tree reserves.

This move aims to protect and utilize the country’s precious natural resources effectively.

The call for government intervention comes as Navutulevu villagers seek sustainable solutions to boost local industry and preserve ecological heritage.