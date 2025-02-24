Ratu Finau Secondary ready to shelter evacuees

Strong winds are shown above

Ratu Finau Secondary School has been prepared as an evacuation centre as strong winds continue to sweep across Lakeba.

Teacher Adi Sai Daumeke says that classrooms and the school hall have been set up to accommodate evacuees if needed.

Residents have been advised to move to the evacuation centre during daylight hours due to the intense winds.

Daumeke says that while heavy rain battered the island last night, the downpour has eased for now.

She adds that communities have taken necessary precautions, and as of now, no one has moved to the evacuation center.

