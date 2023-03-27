Nationwide consultation on the Fiji National Youth Policy review

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is revalidating the Fiji National Youth Policy.

An exercise that will include a nationwide consultation process starting in the central division this week.

The aim is to help create youth to take ownership of the policies that will help their development.

Kavinesh Sami the Ministry’s Knowledge Management Manager says hundreds of youth stakeholders are gathering in Suva to help map out a new way forward for youth in Fiji through a policy review.

“The process will actually look at some of the gaps that we have with our current youths and also address some issues in terms of a more integrated approach and work with our stakeholders so that people are able to understand why we developing the youth policy and what it means for them as a youth.”



Sami says the Ministry is working to accommodate changes to its National Youth Policy to regulate best practices.

“The need to review the national youth policy currently because we want to have a more consultative approach and also to facilitate the youth to take ownership of the policy because it is regarding them.”

The Fiji National Youth Policy 2023 -2027 has been developed foremost to serve as a blueprint to provide guidance and direction for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders.