Namaqumaqua Village grapple with sea level rise

Namaqumaqua Village in Serua continues to grapple with persistent sea level rise.

Villager, Peceli Tuisawau says the impact of climate change has affected their day-to-day activities, a disruption to the development of their community.

Tuisawau says they still bear the brunt of climate change, from coastal inundation to erosion, despite efforts to minimize the impact of sea level rise.

“The sea level has really risen; before it would be far from land but now it has reached the land. Sea water has seeped into our compound, which would then leave debris in and around the village. It is an added burden to the existing challenges in our community.”



Tuisawau says they fear for their lives, as they believe the situation would worsen in future.

He has therefore pleaded with the government for the provision of assistance to minimize their vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.