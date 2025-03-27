Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry supports Levuka communities

[ Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is assisting five communities in Levuka with a range of important projects through grants.

These include improvements in accessibility, renovations, water management, and the provision of necessary equipment.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the staff will continue to monitor each project under this Grant Programme.

Singh adds that the Ministry will ensure that the grants are used for the purpose it has been assigned.

“The organisations will have to send reports to the Ministry Staff on timely basis. Further, the Ministry Staff will also make site visits to ensure timely completion of the projects.”

Singh adds the government believes in fostering unity and diversity through engagement at the grassroots level.

According to the Minister one of the core mandates within the Ministry is to ensure the well-being and support of all ethnic communities.

