MSAF warns against unlicensed maritime operations

[Photo: File]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is warning vessel operators that it will take action against anyone operating without valid maritime licences, documents and required safety equipment.

The warning follows a widely circulated social media video showing a boat owner confronting an MSAF officer during a routine inspection on August 14.

MSAF says operating a vessel without the required documentation, licences or safety equipment is a breach of Fiji’s maritime laws.

It says vessels that do not meet safety and operational requirements will be grounded immediately, with operators facing statutory penalties.

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MSAF is also reminding operators that incomplete licence applications will not be accepted, and all required documents and checklists must be completed before submission.

The Authority is urging vessel operators and the public to cooperate with its officers during inspections.

MSAF says its officers are carrying out inspections to ensure safety standards are met and maritime travel remains safe for everyone.