Move to higher ground now, Driu urges flood-prone residents

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Police are urging people living in flood-prone areas in the Western Division to move to higher ground now.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said continuous rain from the morning has seen flooding in some areas.

“For precautionary measures, we are urging people to move to higher ground now or to an evacuation center,” he said.

He said teams are on standby at Police Stations to assist in moving people to higher ground.

“People need to move now before it gets dark. Moving at night will be a big risk for them and for our officers on the ground.”

He stressed that one of the Police core functions is the protection of life and property so Police will be on standby to assist people in this regard.

The Western Division Command and Coordination Center can be contacted on 9905457 should anyone need assistance in moving to higher ground.