More Investors Forecast for Fiji: Kamikamica

The Minister for Trade and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica, revealed that Fiji should be expecting more overseas investors to come and invest.

Kamikamica says that we are seeing new developments in the Fintech sector, bringing out-of-the-box Fintech solutions and expertise to our shores.

The Minister says that more investors will accelerate digital transformation and economic growth, which is why the Government aims to remove unnecessary bottlenecks.

“You may be aware that work is going on Fiji’s Business Now platform, which aims to remove unnecessary bottlenecks and upon completion the platform will allow the starting of the business process to be completed all in one portal and actually very transparently as well.

Kamikamica is optimistic that more investors will be attracted to this new business investment environment.