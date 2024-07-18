MoH focuses on youth sexual health education

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is focusing on its Adolescent Youth Friendly Health Service Program, which aims to educate youths about sexual reproductive health and gender equality.

Family Health Unit Head Dr. Rachel Devi says this initiative aims to equip young people with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

She adds the program includes comprehensive guidelines and processes to address sexual reproductive health issues among teenagers.

“With the young, the adolescent health group, it’s been a collaborative approach across different line ministries, especially with Ministry of Youth and all. And in recent days, we’ll be even going big on a condom campaign program right across the nation. I mean, I think we’ve got to realize and come to the fact that, look, people are practising, young people are, and children are practising unsafe sexual practices.”

Dr. Devi also stresses the importance of collaboration with the Ministry of Education in reaching out to schools across the country and raising awareness of sexual reproductive health.