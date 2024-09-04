Ministry to build crossings for Nakawaga and Viani villages

Viani Village [Source: Seacology]

The Ministry for Public Works, Meteorological Service, and Transport will be focusing on the construction of crossings for Nakawaga Village in Koroalau and Viani Village in Navatu, Cakaudrove.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Public Works and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau while updating Parliament on the initiative for the construction of the crossings.

He says that the ministry will be tabling the construction costs in the next financial year as it contains many constraints that the ministry needs to deal with.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s also part of the broader Nukubono to Navakuru rural roads program, from the Savusavu side to the Labasa side, and that will provide an alternative route connecting Labasa to Savusavu. So, just looking again at the sketch of the area, it’s quite a wide river; it’s 30 meters wide, and when there’s a sea level rise, it becomes quite wide. But there are locations along that which are not as wide as where the road is.”

Minister for Public Works and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Ro Filipe adds that the ministry is working with the Fiji Roads Authority in looking at those communities that are facing problems crossing.

He adds the initiative involves a comprehensive assessment of existing road networks and pedestrian pathways, followed by targeted improvements.