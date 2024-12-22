Ministry ensures readiness for disaster response

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is fully prepared for any potential disaster, with all necessary measures in place to respond swiftly.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua assures the public that the ministry has completed readiness checks for its emergency operations, including the positioning of non-food items and the mobilization of staff.

“We are ready in terms of our EC operation readiness checks, and all our staff are on standby. We’ve also conducted thorough equipment checks to ensure everything is in place.”

He emphasized that all divisional offices are on alert and prepared to act if the situation escalates.

Talemaibua added that despite the ongoing season, the ministry is maintaining a heightened state of readiness.

The ministry’s proactive approach ensures they can provide immediate assistance to communities in need during times of disaster.