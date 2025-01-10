Ministry clarifies civil service salary payment

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Finance has advised that civil service pay which was scheduled for yesterday has been processed.

In a statement it says that the Ministry was transitioning to its new payroll system after 40 years of using the old system.

It says that there had been slight delays in the exact timing of funds transfer to some of the established staff bank accounts.

However majority of the civil servants had received their pay on time.

The Ministry would like to confirm that Government has now successfully migrated to its new payroll system which will bring greater efficiency, enhanced controls and data security.

All the initial teething issues for the first pay of the year has been resolved .