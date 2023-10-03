Minister highlights Fiji’s cybersecurity efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji enacted its Cybercrime Act in 2021 which is aligned to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

Speaking at the inaugural Pacific Cyber Conference, Kamikamica says Fiji is actively working on its accession to the Budapest Convention after receiving an invitation to be a party.

He adds they are close to finalizing the study for the national Computer Emergency Response Team so they can formalize the current capabilities that exist.

The government is also working on the new National Cybersecurity Strategy to replace the 2015 Strategy.

The Ministry is hopeful for three main outcomes from the inaugural conference.



He says the participants should enhance common understanding on the unique context of the various Pacific Island countries so that capacity building efforts are tailored to suit each country.

Kamikamica says they also need better-coordinated support that is not duplicated, with sustainable practices embedded in the designing and development of this support.

He stresses this is critical to ensure cost-effective resource allocation and to be responsive to future-shocks.

The Minister also told the participants to look at ways to bridge the knowledge and data gaps to ensure evidence-based policy decisions.

He states this will build trust, investor confidence and sustainability in the efforts that are being made.