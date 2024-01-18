Minister denies David Group claims

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica (left), David Group consultant Sandeep Singh

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has denied claims made that he requested Methodist Church ministers to undertake a recent trip to Macau.

This comes after certain faith-based organizations raised concerns about the trip, which was organized by David Group. This is the same group that had earlier indicated its plans to operate casino operations in the country.

While this has not been approved by government, during the casino consultation hosted by the Fiji Council of Churches in Suva, David Group consultant Sandeep Singh claimed that the trade minister had requested the group involve the Methodist Church.

Kamikamica says he is not in any way involved.

“I know there’s been some suggestions that it came from me, but I can assure you that I didn’t make any suggestions that one particular group of churches be involved.”

Singh remains adamant on this issue.

“To be honest with you, I was the first when I talked to the Minister of Trade; he asked me to go and talk to the Methodist Church and consult. So please, David Group is not responsible for that.”

Methodist Church President, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou had previously confirmed that the church’s participation in the Macau trip was funded by David Group.

Kamikamica believes the involvement of faith-based organizations in discussions surrounding the casino industry continues to be a subject of interest, prompting a broader conversation about transparency and inclusivity in such consultations.