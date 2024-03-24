Mini-tornado strikes Nakasi

[Source: Macclesfield]

A mini-tornado in Nakasi yesterday afternoon left two houses in Niudamu damaged.

The National Disaster Management Office says a 64-year-old man sustained injuries following the event; he was treated at the Nakasi Health Centre and later discharged.

It says that based on observations by Fiji Meteorological Services, the destructive winds have been classified as a mini-tornado.

The NDMO is working with relevant stakeholders to assess the impact of the situation on the ground and provide assistance where necessary.