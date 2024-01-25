Methodist Church in Fiji and TLTB signs MOU

[Source: ITaukei Land Trust Board/ Facebook]

The Methodist Church in Fiji and the iTaukei Land Trust Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week.

The MOU will enable information sharing concerning all iTaukei land historically gifted by various landowning units across Fiji to the MCIF.

Interim CEO of TLTB Solomoni Nata emphasizes that while the land cannot be alienated, this collaboration is an important starting point towards addressing issues related to land boundaries of the MCIF.

The President of MCIF, Reverend Semisi Turagavou, expressed his gratitude for the sacred land parcels bestowed upon the church, emphasizing that these gifts were given with a deep mutual understanding and the belief that blessings would be conferred upon the landowners.

He says that these lands are sacred gifts, and are treated as such by the church.