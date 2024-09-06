Malimali takes office

New Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Barbara Malimali [File Photo]

The new Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Barbara Malimali, has reported to office this morning.

This has been confirmed by a reliable source.

Malimali’s appointment was announced on Wednesday, however she was taken into custody the following day.

It’s believed that the now former Acting Deputy Commissioner of FICAC, Francis Puleiwai, purported to arrest the Commissioner for allegations of abuse of office.

Puleiwai has since tendered her resignation yesterday.

Attorney General Graham Leung had also stated that he is considering what the best way forward is, including actions taken by Puleiwai.