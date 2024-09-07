Major OHS issue at Hibiscus

Some major Occupational Health and Safety concerns happened this morning at the Hibiscus Festival with roofs of some stalls coming out.

The incidents happened due to strong winds experienced in the Capital City.

FBC News have been reliably informed that no one was injured in the process.

Employees from the contracted company have been working to restore the roofs since last night.

FBC News understands that Festival attendees have been temporarily stopped from entering the venue.

We have sent questions to the Hibiscus Festival Committee.

Meanwhile, the Hibiscus Festival which is underway at the Suva Foreshore will conclude today with float processions to take place at noon.