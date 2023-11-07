LTA beefs up road safety operations

The Land Transport Authority will continue to beef up road safety operations and snap checks on roads leading up to the festive season.

The step comes after a recent surge in road fatalities which has brought to attention the urgent need for all road users to adhere to and practice safe driving at all times.

While the deaths of three people in Lomawai, Sigatoka over the weekend was a tragedy, LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the incident serves as a reminder for all drivers and pedestrians to take heed of all road safety advices.

Rokosawa says Authority’s road safety education team and enforcement officers are already conducting widespread awareness and outreach in communities and schools.

This includes the implementation of roadside awareness and interventions as well as office outreach and advanced driver training programmes.

The Chief Executive says general road safety education tips and awareness are also disseminated to the public through media partnerships in the English, Hindi and iTaukei languages.