Local government preps for upcoming elections

The Ministry of Local Government is finalizing the logistical details for the upcoming municipal elections.

The Ministry, in consultation with all municipal councils is focusing on establishing clear policies and procedures for the allocation of councilors across municipal wards.

The aim is to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa states that once all technical requirements are completed, the next phase will involve working closely with the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission.

This, he says is crucial for ensuring that accurate information and proper processes are followed before transitioning to the FEO.

Nalumisa says that the local government elections in Fiji present unique challenges due to the country’s complex socio-political landscape, diverse ethnic makeup and historical tensions.

He says that the absence of regular local elections since 2006 has compounded these challenges, necessitating substantial efforts to educate and mobilize voters while ensuring compliance with electoral laws and fostering political stability.

The Minister says that the Ministry has identified issues such as discrepancies in municipal wards and inadequate documentation for ward transfers, which have caused delays.

The new policy, Nalumisa adds aims to ensure equal representation by giving each resident’s vote within a municipality the same weight, addressing past imbalances and improving the effectiveness of local governance.