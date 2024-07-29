Legislative role crucial in natural resource protection

A crucial meeting of resource owners will commence in Suva tomorrow, focused on enhancing awareness and advocating for the protection of natural resources through robust legislative and policy measures.

During the National Resource Owners Committee meeting today, Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Isikeli Tuiwailevu, highlighted that the initiative aims to uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Tuiwailevu says the committee’s role is to address the challenges faced by resource owners, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding the development of their resources.

“There is a need to raise awareness among resource owners about their responsibilities and the importance of legislation in protecting natural resources, including our fishing grounds.”

With the increasing impacts of climate change, Tuiwailevu underscored the necessity of reforestation initiatives like REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) to help address the issue.

Tuiwailevu called on landowners to engage actively in the two-day meeting to gain insights and navigate the complexities of resource management.