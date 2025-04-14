LCC intensifies its fight against dengue outbreak

[Source: Lautoka City Council/Facebook]

The Lautoka City Council is intensifying its fight against the ongoing dengue outbreak with large-scale clean-up drives and strengthened mosquito control initiatives.

Council’s Senior Health Inspector Shalend Singh says they have been working closely with the Health Ministry to contain the current dengue outbreak.

Singh says that they have already implemented anti-mosquito spraying in high-risk areas including Field 40, Natabua, and Kashmir subdivision.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says their teams are actively engaged in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds through regular inspections and community clean-up efforts.

In addition to spraying, the council has conducted widespread community awareness campaigns and larval surveys to identify mosquito breeding hotspots

He emphasizes that public cooperation remains critical, urging residents to clear stagnant water around their homes and maintain proper waste disposal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.