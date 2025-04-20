Landowners demand answers over mineral exploration

[ Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook ]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is facing serious pushback from landowning units in Ba over mineral exploration in their province.

Ten Tikinas in Ba have formally objected to ongoing exploration activities and are demanding clarity from the government on how their land is being used and who stands to benefit.

The concerns were serious enough to prompt Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo to travel to Nadi and meet with village leaders.

Vosarogo called the talanoa session to explain the government’s legal position, that all minerals in Fiji belong to the State and that no mining can take place without going through strict licensing, environmental checks and consultations.

He said the Tikinas deserved to be heard in a respectful and inclusive space.

The Minister stated that the meeting was not just about calming tensions but about ensuring that landowners understand how exploration approvals are granted and what role they can play in the decision-making process.

He states that the ministry is committed to resolving issues quickly and working with landowners not around them.

During the session, Tikina representatives raised strong concerns about the impact of exploration on their land, a lack of awareness about approval processes, and the need to be included from the start, not just informed after decisions are made.

Vosarogo told them the ministry’s doors remain open to any Fijian seeking answers about mineral development.

He said transparency, awareness and the direct involvement of landowners are central to how the ministry intends to move forward.





