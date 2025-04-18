Lack of manpower affects cold case investigation

[File Photo]

The Police Chief has admitted that lack of manpower and resources is hindering several high-profile cold case investigations.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is hopeful that a new team who will be roped in will be able to crack these cases.

“It’s long overdue and I admit that. But the resources that we have is also limiting us from what we are doing. We are trying our best given what we have and our CID department are looking into all these cold cases and major cases that need to be investigated thoroughly.”

Tudravu is hopeful that the inclusion of former officers will provide the necessary boost to move investigations forward.

“That is why a special unit is being established for that Just to come up with a progress report and a line of investigation. So that’s part of our strategies in getting all this investigation to be done. So we have a special team that is looking into it.”

Among the unresolved cases are the 2016 murder of Salesh Chand, the 2019 disappearance of three-year-old Talei Raikadroka, the murder of Rayna Chand, the 2021 disappearance of seven-year-old Chirag Murti, and the 2022 case involving 18-year-old Peniana Vadei.

