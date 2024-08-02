Lack of good governance an issue with cooperatives

The issue of governance is the main reason for financial losses experienced by iTaukei cooperative businesses.

Speaking at the National Resource Owners Forum, Alisi Driti noted that many cooperative executives lack fundamental knowledge about managing their businesses effectively.

Driti highlighted the need for compliance with the Cooperative Act 1996 and emphasized that successful co-operatives depend on collective effort, known as solesolevaki.

“We have the resources, but to better utilize them, we will need to know all its legal aspects. We have cooperatives that are inconsistent because of the lack of good governance.”

She also pointed out that proper bookkeeping is essential for the growth and sustainability of businesses.

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives is working to revamp the Cooperatives training center in Lami.

Currently, there are 830 registered cooperative businesses in Fiji, covering 15 sectors under the International Co-operative Alliance, all registered with the Ministry of Trade.