Labasa snubs key law reform talks

Not a single member of the public attended the first day of the Northern consultation on three key national bills at the Labasa Civic Centre today.

The consultation covered the proposed Education Bill, Criminal Records Bill, and National Referendum Bill.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Rakuita Vakalalabure, described the zero turnout as unfortunate, noting the team waited two hours without any participation. Efforts to inform the public included flyers, videos, and public announcements.

“But however, we’ve allowed another time for Labasa, which is this Saturday at 5pm in Katriya Hall in Naodamu. That will be after we’ve gone throughout the Macuata province and then we’ll round up in Labasa again on Saturday at 5pm. So everyone in Labasa, please come on down.”

Vakalalabure stressed the importance of public consultation, saying legislation becomes binding once passed.

He highlighted the National Referendum Bill as particularly significant for constitutional amendments, while the Education and Criminal Records Bills require strong public input.

The consultation team will continue their Northern tour, visiting Nadogo and Namuka districts in Macuata tomorrow.

