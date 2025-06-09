Lab to strengthen border security

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto

Fiji’s border security is set to be significantly boosted with the establishment of a dedicated Document Forensic Laboratory within the Immigration Department.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the lab funded in the 2025-2026 budget will help detect fraudulent travel and identity documents, addressing long-standing gaps in border management.

He says the absence of such tools in past administrations has contributed to current security issues.

Equipped with modern technology and trained forensic analysts, the lab will support frontline officers in verifying documents more efficiently, aligning Fiji with international security standards and enhancing cooperation with global partners.

