Kiran urges stronger action on social challenges

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran has called for urgent reforms to address rising social challenges affecting vulnerable communities across Fiji.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Review Workshop, Kiran highlighted growing concerns over youth drug use, mental health cases, elder neglect, and child protection issues.

She says the Ministry must adapt policies and services to meet these evolving challenges and work closely with government agencies, faith-based organisations, community groups, and the private sector.

Acknowledging the emotional demands on frontline social workers, Minister Kiran encouraged staff to use available counselling and support services.

The workshop brings together directors and staff nationwide to assess progress, identify challenges, and develop practical improvements to service delivery.

Kiran stressed that continued effort is essential to ensure no child, woman, older person, or vulnerable individual is left behind.

