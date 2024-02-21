Kava misinformation cleared by CAAF

[File Photo]

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has cleared up misinformation surrounding the temporary ban of Kava under their directive.

It was falsely alleged that the CAAF had placed a temporary ban on kava exports following the discovery of illicit drugs disguised as kava packages.

CAAF clarifies that the claims were entirely unfounded and lacked basis in truth.

They urge Kava exporters and the public to seek clarification directly with CAAF or contact their Aviation Security and Facilitation Team directly.