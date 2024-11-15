Kamikamica highlights growth potential in Northern Division

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has embarked on a five-day tour of the Northern Division, meeting with grant recipients and cooperatives.

Kamikamica will be assessing the impact of support initiatives from the Ministry during the tour which ends next Wednesday.

Kamikamica also visited Vuniqalitu Village, where the women involved in a cooperative project expressed a strong motivation to contribute to the community’s economic vitality.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are clearly very motivated to make a good go of the project, and they are certainly the areas where the government can assist and so the conversation today as you can see in the vale ni soqo was not about only the cooperative project but how things can be done to empower the rural communities.”

Kamikamica also toured a development project near Malau, involving a Chinese investor.

“The north is clearly going to continue to grow. The economy will be transformed over the next few years because we starting to see high end investment in north.”

The Deputy PM also visited Pramod Enterprise near Labasa, where he further emphasized the government’s goal of attracting large corporations to establish operations in the north.