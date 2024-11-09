Justice Ministry targets improved birth and death registration

Public submission to Justice, Law and Human Rights [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Justice has announced a comprehensive plan to address delays in birth and death registrations, a critical component in improving the records system.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the Ministry’s 2019-2022 report, the representatives highlighted the challenges faced due to these delays.

Senior Workforce Officer Lavenia Navolaca says they recorded ¤ 4,142 deaths between 2019 and 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that Ministry of Justice is intensifying efforts to streamline the registration process to ensure timely and accurate record-keeping.

“Many individuals are unaware of the legal requirement to register deaths promptly. Geographical barriers-residents in remote or rural areas face challenges in accessing registration services. Administrative delays. Sometimes supporting documents such as medical certificates are not submitted on time. Cultural practices. Some families delay registration due to traditional mourning periods.

Navolaca adds that the Ministry is stepping up awareness campaigns.

“We are working on initiative to raise awareness about the importance of registering deaths promptly and improving access to registration services. With increased public awareness, we aim to reduce the number of delayed registration in the coming years.”

$300,000 has been allocated to expand the Birth, Death, and Marriages registration offices in Nasinu, Lakeba, and Rotuma.