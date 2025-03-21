JP’s urged to uphold legal integrity

[Source: Ministry of Justice/Facebook - Permanent Secretary for Justice, Selina Kuruleca]

The Ministry of Justice has emphasized the critical role of Justices of the Peace in serving as impartial witnesses for various legal matters, including verifying identities, overseeing the signing of documents, and deterring fraud.

This comes as 60 new JPs were recently appointed, with the induction ceremony officiated by the Permanent Secretary for Justice, Selina Kuruleca.

She highlighted the various responsibilities of JPs, such as witnessing statutory declarations and certifying copies of original documents.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Justice/Facebook]

This also includes providing community service while maintaining independence and impartiality.

The Permanent Secretary also reminded the new JPs that their services must be provided free of charge to ensure accessibility for all.

The new inductees were also urged to act with professionalism and dignity at all times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.