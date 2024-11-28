Joyful start to the holidays

Colgate Palmolive and Damodar are teaming up to celebrate the Christmas season with a special tree-lighting ceremony.

This year’s theme, “Give the Gift of a Colgate Smile,” embraces the bula spirit and aims to spread joy and positivity.

Colgate Palmolive Marketing Manager Jyotika Devi says this is the first time they are participating in a Christmas tree-lighting event, making it a significant milestone.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time Colgate has come on board for this lighting and we have organized a fun-filled evening for families to come and enjoy on the 1st of December which is Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. We’ve got lots of giveaways on the day, we’ve got entertainment, we’ve got Christmas caroling, we’ve got food vendors and lots of activities.”

Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar expressed gratitude for the partnership, emphasizing the support from sponsors in making the event possible.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place this Sunday at the Damodar City carpark from 5pm, promising a festive start to the holiday season.