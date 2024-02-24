Investigators reminded of their roles

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The closure of the Investigators Level 2 course at the Fiji Police Academy marked an important moment for participants, who were reminded of the significance of their roles by Acting Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci.

ACP Raikaci highlights the importance of timely and thorough investigations, noting that many complaints received by his office were related to this aspect.

ACP Raikaci urges the participants to empathize with the individuals affected by delays or lack of feedback in investigations, emphasizing the importance of prompt and transparent communication.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He expresses gratitude to the participants for their commitment to the four-week training and encourages them to apply their newfound knowledge effectively at their respective stations.

Highlighting the direct impact of improved service delivery on the communities they serve, the Acting Commissioner emphasized the responsibility of law enforcement officers to provide quality service to the public.



[ Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He stressed that the communities, as taxpayers, deserve nothing less than exemplary service from the police force.