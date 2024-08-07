India reaffirms commitment to a peaceful and stable Pacific region

President of India Droupadi Murmu has conveyed the Indian government’s philosophy regarding the Pacific region to Fiji’s leadership.

This stance was relayed by Shri Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary East of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, during a press briefing yesterday.

Mazumdar, who is traveling with President Murmu, emphasized that India respects the sovereignty of the Pacific region.

In response to questions about increased geopolitical competition by world superpowers in the region and India’s stance on the matter, Mazumdar outlined the Indian government’s position.

“India is committed to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pacific. We believe it should be a region where no country imposes its will on another, where territorial integrity is respected, and where every nation is treated as an equal.”

He also briefly highlighted India’s plans to expand support in areas such as health, tourism, and climate change, among other sectors.