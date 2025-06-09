India-Fiji ties on display

A diverse gathering at India House marked India’s 79th Independence Day today, celebrating national pride and the bond between India and Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta highlighted the significance of the day for both India and the Indian diaspora in Fiji.

“Fiji, including the Indian diaspora who constitute a significant proportion of the population of this country, came 146 years ago under the Girmit system and have contributed since then to the economic well-being as well as the social cohesion of this beautiful country and landscape.”

MSG Logistics CEO Amit Chand expressed pride in participating in the celebrations, reflecting on his family’s ancestral ties to Banaras in India and the enduring connection with their heritage.

“I think when we look at India and the bond that we share with India with our forefathers, mine coming from Banaras in India in 1901, I think it always gives us a sense of pride and the connection that we have with India.”

The High Commission reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace, unity, and prosperity through continued collaboration with bilateral partners, strengthening India-Fiji relations and community engagement across the diaspora.

