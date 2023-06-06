IFAD opens Pacific office in Suva

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The International Fund for Agricultural Development opened its office in Suva last night and will serve Fiji and the rest of the Pacific.

IFAD Associate Vice President, Programme Management Department, Donal Brown, says this setup will help rural people improve their livelihoods.

Brown says IFAD aims to address the region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters, including threats to food security and nutrition, decades of dependency on imported food and processed foods, and communities affected by malnutrition, undernutrition, overweight, and micronutrient deficiencies.

“Like other small island developing states, Pacific Island countries are exposed to external shocks, including natural disasters and extreme climate effects. In a region where so much food is imported, the recent pandemic shows how important it is to look at the national food security issue.”



IFAD’s total investment in the Pacific region amounts to $94 million, of which $294 million is financed through the Fund’s programme of loans and grants.



Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad welcomes the opening of IFAD in Fiji.



Prasad acknowledges IFAD for prioritizing its service to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, as the majority, if not all, are exposed to climate change’s impact.