Heavy rain warning issued

A heavy rain warning from severe thunderstorms remains in force for southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The Nadi Weather Office says this as a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the southern parts of the country.

It says associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the eastern parts of the country for the next few days.

It says that due to thunderstorms’ unpredictable nature, some locations within the warning area may experience little to no impact, while others could face severe conditions.

