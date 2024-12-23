Heartwarming holiday efforts for Togafoila

Being a helper inspired an 11-year-old boy from Tovata, Labasa, to set up a small corner in a busy corridor of Labasa town to sell mangoes and support his family.

Kepa Togafoila, a Year 6 student at the Northern Christian Training Center outside Vunika, Labasa, is excited to help his family prepare for Christmas and New Year.

He says there is an abundance of mangoes at home, so he decided to sell some to earn a little money.

His goal is to hire a vehicle to take his 72-year-old grandmother to their village to celebrate Christmas together.

“I just want to help Mum and Dad back home. So we got 6 buckets this morning with my Aunt, it’s now all gone and we just left with a few heaps which is $2 and I like to thank those who have bought mangoes this morning.”

According to his aunt, who has been accompanying him to town, Togafoila has always been an independent and resourceful boy who enjoys taking the initiative.

Togafoila has also encouraged his peers to contribute during the festive season, whether at home or in the community, emphasizing that Christmas is about caring and sharing.