Healthcare worker exodus unresolved

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged that the ongoing exodus of healthcare workers remains unresolved.

The Minister says they continue to work on trying to address the issue.

He says while new personnel have been brought on board, this has not been enough to fully address the staffing shortages.

“We just posted some doctors earlier on, and they have filled some public health spaces, but nurses, yes, we still have shortages in some areas.”

The Health Minister also revealed that some hospitals are operating at near-minimal capacity.

“I’m not sure about the latest, but in some areas I’ve been told they are operating between 50 and 60 percent.”

He says the Health Ministry acknowledged the ongoing struggle to retain healthcare workers, with efforts continuing to resolve the issue soon.