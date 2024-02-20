Study calls for action on child nutrition

A recent study by Dikoda Limited in collaboration with UNICEF Pacific has thrown the spotlight on the state of school food environments in the country, revealing a concerning lack of healthy options for children.

The research, which focused on all forms of malnutrition among children, paints a worrying picture of limited access to nutritious choices near schools.

Deputy Director Dikoda Limited Doctor Mari Manger says the research exposes a critical gap between the food environment and the nutritional needs of children.

“The most prevalent outlets around schools were supermarkets, canteens, restaurants and corner shops and over seven percent of these outlets advertise a high proportion of that advertising is of sugar-sweetened beverages.”

Dr Manger adds that the limited access to healthy foods contributes to existing concerns.

“Our mapping also showed skewed distribution towards unhealthy food outlets, especially in peri-urban and rural areas and this imbalance can impact healthy eating habits with peri-urban and rural schools at a disadvantage.”

The Ministry of Health also adds that multi-stakeholder engagement is crucial for promoting healthy food choices.