No change in school canteen policy

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says there is a need for stricter enforcement of healthy food policies in schools.

The stance on regulating unhealthy food sales in school canteens remains.

The clarification comes due to the increasing number of non-communicable diseases among children.

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says there is a need for stricter enforcement of healthy food policies in schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“The policy covers what’s being sold within the premises of a school, but outside of a school that’s something that we have no jurisdiction on it when it comes to giving out fines or notices to those people. But look, it’s something the school will have to consider.”

Dr Lalabalavu says while the Ministry continues to work with the Education Ministry effective monitoring and compliance remain a concern.

“Well, if it’s sold within the school, then part of the policy is that a school should have regular monitoring, and probably they just need to beef that up in the monitoring capacity.”

While food and school canteen policy was implemented in 2017, its enforcement remains challenging.

The policy on the Ministry of Education’s website clearly outlines the list of prohibited and approved food items and beverages.

According to the list, some of the items that are prohibited but not limited include deep-fried foods, savoury snacks, sweets, homemade sweets, sugar-sweetened drinks, and fizzy drinks while approved food items include boiled or baked root crops, fruits in season, nuts in season, mil, water and sugar-free drinks.