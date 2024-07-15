MoH enhances equipment and support

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Personnel from the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services have been working on supplying essential equipment to health facilities across the country.

These needs were identified during a recent tour to the North and Rakiraki in the Western Division, led by Minister for Health Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu earlier this year.

The Navitilevu District School dispensary has received new beds, ensuring better comfort and care for patients.

Other equipment, including a medicine cabinet, six beds with mattresses, five wheelchairs, three drip stands, one waiting chair, one examination bed, and quarterly supplies, have been dispatched to the Rabi Island Health Centre in Vanua Levu.

Furthermore, refurbishments are underway in health facilities identified for repair works.

Meanwhile, in the current budget, a total of $15 million has been allocated for the procurement of biomedical equipment.