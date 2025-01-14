Minister calls for review of health zoning system

The Ministry of Health is aware of the challenges faced by certain health centers and nursing stations due to the current zonings.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that in some cases, patients from certain nursing stations have to be referred to the main hospital within their subdivision, rather than the closest main hospital.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that this has been a challenge for most rural-based facilities due to transportation costs.

He stresses the need to review the current zoning system.

“So the Ministry, through moving forward with its strategic plan, will see how best we can ensure that progress in made in terms of new roads and bridges. We expect certain facilities to be closer to the sub divisional hospitals, so that it is easier for patients.”

Dr. Lalabalavu also adds that this zoning often leads to miscommunication when transferring patients.

Meanwhile, plans are still in place to relocate the Kubulau Nursing Station in Bua to the new government station within the district.

However, there is concern that the Kubulau Nursing Station is closer to the Nakorovatu Health Center, which is in the Cakaudrove Subdivision.