Health services nothing to be proud of says Prasad

[File Photo]

Fiji currently has one of the worst health systems in the history of this country.

This has been highlighted by the Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, while speaking at the breakfast event of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

Prasad says this is a huge challenge as it has an impact on productivity and the country.

“We know the situation with our health facilities and I can say this, I have said this when I was in Opposition and I can say this two months in government that right now we have one of the worst health services ever in the history of this country.”

Prasad says the coalition government is determined to improve the standard of health services in the country.

The Health Minister had earlier highlighted that there has been significant neglect of healthcare facilities in the last 16 years.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they will prioritize improving and maintaining the 220 health facilities and associated infrastructures.