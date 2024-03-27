[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Water Authority of Fiji to ensure that all health facilities in Suva remain open in light of the water disruption.

The Ministry says they will issue public advisories if there are any changes to the operation of health facilities.

Fijians are being urged to ensure water is stored safely in clean containers and secured from contamination.

People are also urged to boil drinking water.

It adds Fijians who are sick and need medical attention should continue to visit their nearest health facilities.