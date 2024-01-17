Dr. Lalabalavu promises refurbishment of Kioa Health Center

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has promised the refurbishment of the Kioa Health Center.

The Minister made this commitment while being on the island, where he saw firsthand the condition of the facility.

Dr. Lalabalavu has also taken note of the island’s water problem.

The Minister is continuing his tour of the north and will visit facilities on Vanua Levu Island starting next week.