$2.25 million grant to Health Ministry

[Source: MOHS/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Health yesterday received a $2.25 million grant from the Government of Japan to be facilitated by UNICEF.

This is to enhance Digital Health for Infectious Disease Control in the Pacific Island Countries which includes Fiji.

The signing of the grant between the Government of Japan and UNICEF took place at the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Warehouse in Vatuwaqa.

[Source: MOHS/ Facebook]

The Government of Japan and UNICEF also donated Cold Chain Equipment to boost the routine vaccination efforts in Fiji.